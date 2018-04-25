Mars Reel Chronicles: R.J. Hampton and Isaiah Todd, Burger Boys, Ep. 2

R.J. Hampton and Isaiah Todd both made headlines during the first session of the April live period.

In Dallas, R.J. averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 assists in four games with Mudiay Elite (TX) on the Under Armour circuit.

Isaiah also gained the attention of the nation by announcing that he would be transferring to Trinity Academy in Raleigh, N.C., for his junior season. Isaiah won a state championship with John Marshall in Richmond, Va., as a sophomore.

R.J. and Isaiah are both consensus top-10 prospects in the class of 2020 with offers and interest from everywhere. Off the court, they are also good friends.

The dynamic duo had the opportunity to travel to the McDonald’s All-American Game last month and provide some behind-the-scenes coverage of the big event.

In ‘Part II’ of this special two-part series, watch as R.J. and Isaiah spend some time with various McDonald’s All-Americans including Bol Bol (Oregon), Darius Bazley (NBA G-League), Darius Garland (Vanderbilt), David McCormack (Kansas), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky), Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) and Moses Brown (UCLA).

Also, watch as R.J. and Isaiah get in a workout with Jahvon Quinerly (Villanova) and renowned basketball trainer D.J. Sackmann before watching the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game with fellow class of 2020 top prospect Kyree Walker.

Watch Previous Episodes:

R.J. Hampton & Isaiah Todd: Burger Boys (Part I)

R.J. Hampton: ‘All-Around RJ’ (Episode 1)

Isaiah Todd: ‘The Marshall’ (Episode 1)