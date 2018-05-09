Mars Reel Chronicles: Zac Ervin, ‘Ervin Out the Gate’, Ep. 1

The 2017-18 season was a banner year for the Gate City boys basketball program. The Blue Devils won their first ever state title, and the eyes of the nation followed the team’s success the entire way.

While senior Mac McClung emerged as a viral sensation during the season, viewers also became extremely aware of the talent and athleticism of his teammate Zac Ervin.

The high-flying combo of Ervin and McClung made southwestern Virginia the site for must-see highlights in 2018.

As McClung gets set to take his talents to Georgetown, Ervin will return as a senior with the chance to create even more history. The 6-foot-5 junior is on track to become the state of Virginia’s all-time leading scorer.

Ervin is currently at 1,675 career points, which is nearly 30 points better than the record-setting pace set by none other than… Mac McClung.

Zac will start his senior season with more points than Mac did going into his senior season (1,675 > 1,648). 👀 — Tanner Cook 📰 (@tcookjcpress) March 10, 2018

So until Ervin’s senior season arrives, take a look back at the previous year with Mars Reel Chronicles. From early morning workouts, to long bus rides with the team, Ervin provides his fans with an exclusive look at the epic rise of Gate City basketball.

Follow Zac’s journey with Mars Reel Chronicles in this new series ‘Ervin Out the Gate.’

Check out Mars Reel for more