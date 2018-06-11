Mars Reel Chronicles: Zaire Wade, ‘Kid Flash’

South Florida has a rising star on the AAU circuit… and he has a familiar last name.

Zaire Wade, a sophomore guard at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), is the oldest son of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

Zwade X Dwade⚡️ @dwyanewade A post shared by Zaire Wade (@zmane2) on Apr 26, 2018 at 8:48pm PDT

The spring and summer months have been busy for Zaire. He began the offseason playing with Wade Elite in various tournaments around the country. Now with the circuit coming to its conclusion, Zaire is set to make his third appearance on the Nike EYBL with the talented Central Florida team Each 1 Teach 1.

Each 1 Teach 1 will compete in the EYBL Finals at the 2018 Peach Jam from July 11-15.

In the meantime, take a look at what Zaire has been up to this offseason in the latest episode of Mars Reel Chronicles.

This is ‘Kid Flash’ featuring Zaire Wade.

