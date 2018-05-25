Marvin Bagley III returns to Sierra Canyon to graduate with class

Marvin Bagley III is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but on Thursday he was back at Sierra Canyon in California, where he joined his class for graduation.

Bagley reclassified following his junior year, so what would have been his senior season at Sierra Canyon turned into an impressive freshman season at Duke, instead. A first-team All-American, Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who fell to Kansas in the elite eight.

In his final season at Sierra Canyon Bagley averaged 24.9 points and 10.0 rebounds and was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team.