Maryland-bound Taylor Mikesell wins American Family Insurance Women's 3-Point Championship

Future Maryland Terrapin Taylor Mikesell put on a show Tuesday en route to winning the eighth annual American Family Insurance High School Girls 3-Point Championship from Wagner High in San Antonio.

Mikesell, the No. 32 ranked girls player according to ESPN out of Jackson (Massillon, Ohio), scored a total of 65 points out of a possible 90 in three rounds. She defeated Mercer County’s (Ky.) Lexy Lake in the final by a score of 23-16.

“First off, (Wagner) high school is insane,” Mikesell told the Canton Repository. “Jackson is a pretty big, pretty nice high school but this had a band wing, a gym wing, an education wing. It was huge, the gym was packed!”

According to the paper, Mikesell made a state-record 118 threes as a senior. Aside from Lake, Mikesell defeated a field including Ashley Jones (Iowa City), Lexie Hull (Central Valley), Christianna Carr (Manhattan), Ahlana Smith (Mallard Creek), Mykasa Robinson (Paul G. Blazer), and Zipporah Broughton (Robert E. Lee).

THE FIELD:

Ashley Joens, Iowa City (Iowa)

Taylor Mikesell, Jackson (Ohio)

Lexie Hull, Central Valley (Wash.)

Lexy Lake , Mercer Country (Ky.)

Christianna Carr, Manhattan (Kan.)

Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek (N.C.)

Mykasa Robinson, Paul G. Blazer (Ky.)

Zipporah Broughton, Robert E. Lee (Ala.)

The event was taped and will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.