Maryland signee Jalen Smith honored to receive McDonald's jersey

Whether it’s playing with an unrelenting motor or adding an extra workout when most players call it a day, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) forward Jalen Smith is widely regarded as one of the hardest working players in the country, regardless of class.

On Wednesday Smith was rewarded for that hard work when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with an honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“It was a great experience. Having a lot of my family here to celebrate with me was really special,” said Smith. “I can’t wait to get there and take in the atmosphere”.

Smith made his mark this summer running with Team Takeover on the prestigious Nike EYBL. He pumped in 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game at Nike Peach Jam, which is widely regarded as the toughest tournament of the summer.

Smith, who is ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100, is signed to Maryland.

“Basically I got to stay home and play for the city I love. When I go to McDonald’s I got the Maryland sitting on my back.”

He will suit up for the East team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

