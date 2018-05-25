Mass. community rallies around youth football, soccer player hit by car

USA Today Sports

The life of a young athlete in a northeastern Massachusetts town took a drastic turn last week. Now, his community is rallying in support of one of its own.

On May 15, 13-year-old Kurtis Hebert was struck by a car only minutes after leaving Pentucket Regional Middle School (West Newbury, Mass.) for the day.

“Kurtis Hebert is a 13 year old young gentleman who is loved by many,” reads the GoFundMe page set up in his honor. “He is a 7th grade boy who plays football and soccer and loves hanging out with friends, playing video games, and being outdoors. He is a respectful, funny, caring young man who people genuinely enjoy being around.”

Thus far, over $12,000 has been raised on the page. In the crash, as reported by the Daily News of Newburyport, Hebert suffered a severely broken right leg, three skull fractures, a broken left ankle and other serious injuries. He will be in a wheelchair and unable to walk for at least six months.

According to what West Newbury police Chief Art Reed told the Daily News, Hebert was struck by a Jeep shortly after 2 p.m. on May 15. Reed said the driver stopped immediately after the accident and that the road was closed for a short time following the crash.

Patti Normandie, who organized the fundraiser, told the Daily News that Hebert is now back home and facing a long road to recovery but will need a specialized wheelchair and hospital bed.

“It’s like a year for him to walk and get up there and do what he’s supposed to do,” Normandie said.

You can visit Kurtis Hebert’s GoFundMe page here.

