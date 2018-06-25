Mass. freshman RB Tony Muse lands first reported scholarship offer ... from Michigan

It’s clear that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is wasting no time in getting to the prospects that he wants. Now he’s decided that a freshman (a re-class freshman, at least) running back in Massachusetts is on his list, and he doesn’t care that none of his peers have reached that conclusion on their own yet.

RELATED: Michigan football offers eighth-grader from Massachusetts

On Sunday, Lawrence Academy freshman scatback Juan “Tony” Muse Tweeted that he had received a scholarship offer from Michigan. It’s the first offer that Musa has announced publicly, and comes after his continued recruitment from former UMass head coach and Boston College turned Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

BLESSED AND HONORED TO RECEIVE MY FIRST OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! THANKS COACH @FBCoachDBrown #GoWolverines pic.twitter.com/1lZ6LQH8Vh — Tony Muse (@Juanmuse3) June 24, 2018

Muse isn’t the first freshman to receive an offer from the Wolverines, or even players younger than that. In fact, the Wolverines already have a scholarship offer out to a member of the Class of 2022 (that’s an eighth grader), also from Massachusetts.

If there were any questions about Muse’s ability, they can be answered quite succinctly by his freshman highlight reel:

Those are the sights of a player who finished his first prep school season with a 373-yard, six-touchdown performance … as a true freshman. As one Massachusetts prep sportswriter told USA TODAY, he’s, “as good of a scatback talent as I’ve seen come through this area in 15 years.”

Wondering what that massive season finale looked liked? Here you go:

It would be a shock if Michigan was the last program to extend an offer to Muse, just as it would be a shock if he instantly accepted it before seeing how his stock adjusts in the months and years ahead. Still, it speaks volumes to both his talent and Michigan’s evolving recruiting philosophy that they’re on the board first, and early, who is small enough that the school opted not to publish his height and weight in his first season.