Mass. hockey coaches cleared of wrongdoing by principal following investigation

The longtime hockey coaching staff at Andover High School has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations that he withheld food and water from the team following a January loss.

RELATED: Three coaches on leave from Mass. hockey power amid investigation by the state Dept. of Children and Families

As reported by the Andover Eagle-Tribune, three coaches of the Andover hockey team were cleared on Tuesday afternoon by Andover principal Philip Conrad, who said the school’s own investigation into the allegations against the coaches had turned up no wrongdoing.

“(The investigation) has determined they (Coach Chris Kuchar and two, unnamed assistant coaches) did nothing wrong and would be reinstated as soon as the state issues the results of its own investigation,” Conrad said in an email statement to parents. “Our investigation found that the allegations were ‘not sustained. It is my intention to reinstate the hockey coaches as soon as we can, if I can confirm that the DCF (Massachusetts Department of Children and Families) investigation has reached the same conclusion.

“However, at this point we have not received any communication of determination from the agency. As soon as we do, I will be able to make a determination about returning the coaches to their full coaching duties. Unfortunately, it does not appear that DCF is going to complete their investigation in accordance with the timeline originally provided to any of us by the agency.”

What that evolving timeline from DCF means for Kuchar’s future in 2018 remains to be seen. While the coach has been nominally cleared, the fact that the state has not issued any findings does mean that he is still essentially sidelined by the process.

That is undeniably frustrating for the coaching staff, given that a private investigator hired by Conrad and the Andover school district essentially found that they did nothing wrong.

“This continues to be a difficult time for all of us, and I’m sure it has been difficult for you and your family,” Conrad wrote to the school’s hockey families. “I hope this can be resolved quickly.”