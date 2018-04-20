Massachusetts baseball team wins game 82-0, coach is 'sick to my stomach' about it

A Massachusetts baseball team issued the most one-sided blowout of the season on Saturday, but their coach is anything but pleased by what unfolded.

As reported by the Boston Herald, among other local outlets, Old Rochester routed Lawrence’s Notre Dame Cristo Rey by a final score of 82-0. Yes, you read that correctly, and yes, it’s a baseball score, not a football spring game. Old Rochester opened with a 12-run first inning, added 20 in the second and things snowballed from there.

The score isn’t the biggest blowout in high school history — that’s a 109-0 scoreline that dates back to 1928 in Iowa — but it’s one of the most jaw-dropping in recent years regardless.

Yet the team’s head coach, Steve Carvalho, insists he and his staff did everything possible to limit the damage, even asking to end the game early. All his requests were rejected.

“I’m sick to my stomach over this,” Carvalho told the Herald. “We really tried everything possible. We told the kids don’t take extra bases, no sprinting – we even had kids bunting and they couldn’t make the routine plays. We had kids hitting balls 300 feet and jogging to first.

“We even asked that they stop the game after four innings and they said no. Believe me, we exhausted all options in our power.”

Apparently, a case of unintentionally duplicitous naming is responsible for the remarkably one-sided mismatch. Carvalho needed a pair of games to round out his team’s spring schedule and noticed that Notre Dame Cristo Rey finished 2017 with a record of 11-8 and a berth in the MIAA state tournament. There was just one problem: That was a different Notre Dame Cristo Rey; Carvalho scheduled a much smaller school based in Lawrence instead of the Dorchester-based squad that reached the 2017 tournament.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, Notre Dame Cristo Rey athletic director Georgie Rosario insisted he was content with the way the game unfolded and how Carvalho’s charges comported themselves.

And when the team’s face off again in late May? Carvalho insists that game will be very different: