Massachusetts coach with 300 football victories wins No. 500 on the basketball court

It’s been a heck of a year for Everett coach John DiBiaso.

In November, DiBiaso became just the fourth football coach in Massachusetts history to win 300 career games. Now, just more then three months later, he’s also earned a 500th victory on the basketball court, leading Everett’s boys basketball team.

As chronicled by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, among other sources, DiBiaso’s 500th victory came in a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 North playoff game against Chelmsford, which wrapped in a 66-46 victory. The win advances Everett to the North quarterfinals, where DiBiaso will continue to build on his record as the only coach in state history to earn 300 football victories and 500 basketball wins.

“It means I’m very, very old,” DiBiaso told the Globe of the significance of his win. “My kids grew up here. I met my wife in the gym at Everett High, the old gym. There are a lot of good memories. I try to dwell on the good things.”

Added Ghared Boyce, who led the Crimson Tide with 30 points in the win:

“I don’t think he cares much” admitted Boyce when asked about his coach’s accomplishment. “I know it’s a big milestone but we just want the state championship.”

That would be a heck of a way for DiBiaso to go out. After spending 39 years coaching and teaching at Everett, he is scheduled to retire at the end of the school year, when he’ll take up a role as the head football coach at private Catholic Memorial. The move felt shocking when it was announced this fall, but has plenty of logical motivations behind it; DiBiaso will continue to collect a public school pension after retiring, because his work for a Catholic school won’t count against that retirement status.

For now, his focus remains on the one school and community he has always called home, and his hope to go out with a bang. He got one step closer Thursday with a major milestone.