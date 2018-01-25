Three coaches on leave from Mass. hockey power amid investigation by the state Dept. of Children and Families

A trio of coaches from traditional Massachusetts high school hockey power Andover have been placed on leave during an ongoing investigation by the Mass. Department of Children and Families.

As reported by the Boston Globe, among other local sources, the head coach and two assistants from the Andover hockey program have all been placed on leave during an investigation by the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) into “certain coaching methodologies.” Details of the investigation have not been forthcoming, but school officials confirmed in a statement by principal Philip Conrad that DCF is looking into certain practices allegedly employed by the school’s coaching staff, including head coach Chris Kuchar.

The following are part of Conrad’s statement, which he released Wednesday:

“(The coaches were placed on leave) after receiving information that certain coaching methodologies may have been used for the hockey program which, if true, are not in the best interests of our student athletes. “The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and I am disheartened to hear of the allegations against members of our coaching staff.”

Conrad also confirmed that the school is performing an independent investigation of its own, with the school’s junior varsity coach — Peter Loring — taking the reins of the program while the other coaches are on leave.

Unsurprisingly, the sudden (if possibly temporary) departure of the entire varsity coaching staff has cast a significant air of confusion over a program that was otherwise enjoying another successful season; the Golden Warriors are currently 6-3-1, with a 4-1 record in the Merrimack League.

Now everyone will learn whether Andover can continue to win without its traditional coaching staff at the helm.