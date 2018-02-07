Mater Dei expected to have a whopping 11 FBS signees

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 high school football rankings and its state Open Division champion, will have a ridiculous eleven players headed to FBS schools.

The Monarchs already had three players sign in the early period and on Wednesday, head coach Bruce Rollinson said he expected eight more to sign.

In the morning, quarterback J.T. Daniels, who was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA player, signed with Southern Cal, as did two other Mater Dei first-team ALL-USA players in linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Monarchs also had all but one of their starting offensive linemen commit to FBS schools (the other player, right tackle, Myles Murao, is a sophomore): left tackle Tommy Brown signed with Alabama; left guard Mason Kolinchak committed to Army; right guard Chris Murray was likely to follow through on his commitment to UCLA and center Kekaniokoa Gonzalez signed with Boise State.

“It’s all about what you have up front,” Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said. “You can win nine million passing tournaments and you can have skill players up the gazoo, but if you don’t have horses in the stable, it’s just not going to work.”

Other Mater Dei signees include wide receiver Nikko Remigio to Cal and wide receiver C.J. Parks to UCLA.

There were schools with more signees. IMG Academy had 19 players go to FCS schools in the early signing period and Miami Central (Miami) had a huge signing class with 16 players signing on Wednesday, though only four of those were to FBS schools.