Marquee matchup: Super 25 football champ Mater Dei to host IMG Academy in Sept.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), the No. 1 football team in the Super 25 high school football rankings and the defending CIF Open Division champion, announced a big addition to the 2018 schedule Wednesday.

On Sept. 21 at Santa Ana Stadium, the Monarchs will host IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

IMG was No. 2 in the Super 25 after an 8-0 season in 2017.

According to what an IMG spokesman confirmed to the Bradenton Herald, the one-year contract has been signed and completed. This will be the first matchup between the schools.

Both teams are heavy on transfers as, according to the Times, coach Bruce Rollinson and Mater Dei (15-0 in 2017) have picked up at least seven new players since the season ended. Gone from last year’s Monarchs, of course, are the future USC battery of quarterback J.T. Daniels and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. They were but two of the school’s 11 FBS signees.

Into the fold at QB for Mater Dei comes sophomore Bryce Young, who transferred Cathedral (Los Angeles).

However the rosters shake out, circle your calendars for that one.