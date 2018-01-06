Mater Dei OL Chris Murray stays close to home, picks UCLA

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Murray won’t have to buy a winter coat any time soon.

Murray, an offensive lineman who helped lead Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) to a 15-0 record, a state title and the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 high school football rankings, committed on Saturday to UCLA.

“I’ll be committing my next four years at UCLA,” Murray said. “It’s just a place close by home. I feel like I fit into Chip Kelly’s offense pretty good.”

Murray, a 6-3, 295-pound senior playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl with fellow Mater Dei teammates J.T. Daniels, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Solomon Tuilaupupu, chose the Bruins over Stanford and Notre Dame.