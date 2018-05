Matthew Hurt

School: John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-9

Weight: 210

College: Undecided

Hurt is one of the most versatile players in the country and uses his size and length to dominate. This season he annihilated the compeition in high school averaging 34 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and 3.6 assists per game. Now he’s averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for D1 Minnesota on the adidas Gauntlet.