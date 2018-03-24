Ill. softball, basketball coach charged with sending nude photos to 14-year-old

A softball and basketball coach in the Illinois is accused of sending nude photos to a student.

Matthew Krause, 26, has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, per the Belleville News-Democrat.

Officers told Decatur’s WAND-TV that a 14-year-old girl reported to a school resource officer with Decatur Public Schools that someone sent the pictures, leading to an investigation on Friday. Police then arrested Krause, who according to the Decatur Herald & Review worked as a softball coach at Eisenhower High School and an eighth-grade basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

School district spokeswoman Maria Robertson said in a statement Friday afternoon that the district started an internal investigation based on what the student told them and also turned the information over to authorities immediately.

Krause is currently in the Macon County Jail.