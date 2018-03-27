McDonald's All American E.J. Montgomery plans trio of official visits

ATLANTA — Kentucky basketball point guard signee Immanuel Quickley has repeatedly said the same thing this week each time he passes the ball to E.J. Montgomery for a bucket.

“We can have a lot of that at Kentucky,” said Montgomery, the 6-foot-10 forward who has yet to make his college decision, of Quickley’s pitch.

Everybody, it seems, here at McDonald’s All American game practices has recruited Montgomery, the No. 12 player in the 2018 class who decommitted from Auburn in September. He said he will visit Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in the coming weeks. Vanderbilt, Georgetown and Wake Forest are in the running, he said, for the final two visits.

“All these guys out here are trying to recruit me,” he said. “It’s a continuation from –they’re always texting me and hitting me up about going to their schools.”

Montgomery, who decommitted from Auburn in September, unofficially visited Kentucky in late February and watched the Wildcats defeat Missouri in Rupp Arena. He and his family spent the most time with Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne.

“It was a great visit,” Montgomery said. “Great atmosphere. I have a good relationship with the coaches and they’re one of my top schools right now.”

Kentucky is recruiting Montgomery to play, “as a versatile 4-guy who can pull and shoot a 15-foot jumper.”

Quickley said he’s “been recruiting” Montgomery “the whole time” since players arrived in Atlanta for the McDonald’s All-American game activities. Future Duke players Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, according to Quickley, have recruited Montgomery heavily this week, too, but Quickley said he has received no indication if the recruiting efforts will pay off for Kentucky or any other school.

“I have no idea. It’s kind of like any other person keeping it on the down low,” Quickley said. “He hasn’t really told anybody or made his decision yet. Just trying to wait for him to commit.”

