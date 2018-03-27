McDonald's All-American Diary: E.J. Montgomery says playing in front of NBA scouts is exciting, nerve wracking

In the days leading up to the McDonald’s All American Games in Atlanta, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to five-star power forward prospect E.J. Montgomery.

The 6-foot-10 Marietta native led Wheeler to the regional finals of the Georgia AAAAAAA state tournament. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 power forward recruit and No. 16 overall prospect, per ESPN’s national rankings. He holds scholarship offers from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Clemson, among other power programs, and is expected to choose his collegiate destination among those four contenders.

(McDonald’s All-American week has) been a good experience. I love playing with the guys and going hard all the time.

Playing in front of the NBA scouts is exciting and nerve wracking. It’s exciting to try to put on a show for them, but all those guys looking at you and critiquing you is pretty nerve wracking. It kind of helps knowing that I’m going off to college because there isn’t as much of a rush right now. I don’t have to show everything I have right now.

It would be different if I had the chance to go to the NBA right now. If I had the opportunity to play in the NBA, the decision to do so wouldn’t be that hard.

As far as college goes, I’m just trying to figure out where I’ll go back and make my official visits and then that’ll narrow it down.

I just want to show people that I go hard every time I step on the floor. I’m a versatile big man who can shoot the 15 footer, and I play hard. My teammate on the East team, Naz Reid, he’s a bigger body, he’s a challenge. His size makes him tough. We have a similar game, but he’s a bit bigger than me, so that’s a bit of a challenge for me during practices.

I was looking forward to the dunk contest tonight, and am going out and having fun on the court during the game. I’m expecting Zion to go out there and kill it. The things he was doing in the warm ups the other day were crazy, and he said that’s just the warm up.