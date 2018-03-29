Five players you’ll definitely see in the McDonald’s All American Game next year

ATLANTA – Just after Nassir Little scored 28 points to lead the West to a 131-128 win over the East at the McDonald’s All American Game, he said that the entire experience of being an All American was the one of the best he’s ever had in his career so far.

We looked ahead and zeroed in on five names that, barring injury or reclassification, will be able to share in that experience in the McDonald’s All American Game in 2019.

James Wiseman, Memphis East (Tenn.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Wiseman stands 6-foot-11 and has a 7-4 wingspan which allows him to dominate the competition in the paint. He’s got great touch on short hooks and jump shots and serves as a rim protector and efficient rebounder.

Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Carey is a matchup nightmare. At 6-10 he ignites fast breaks off of rebounds and can take it coast-to-coast. He’s also got an efficient stroke from the arc and dominates in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Cole Anthony, Archbishop Molloy (Queens, N.Y.), PG

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Anthony is the son of retired NBA star Greg Anthony and brings the wow factor as a super athlete and playmaker. Anthony stays in attack mode and his killer instinct is next level.

Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook (Ala.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Watford can hurt you in every way imaginable on the offensive end of the floor, making him a headache of a matchup for slower, less agile big men. At 6-8, he shoots over smaller guards on the perimeter, but is crafty enough to get into the paint and punish post players with his skill-set.

Bryan Antoine, Ranney School (Tilton Falls, N.J.), SG

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Antoine is a marksmen from deep and uses his athleticism to finish in the lane. Antoine can create his own shot, knocks down the mid-range and uses his length to efficiently play the passing lanes.

