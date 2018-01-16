McDonald's All American Game girls rosters revealed

The rosters for the McDonald’s All American girls game were released Tuesday.
Texas leads the way with a whopping seven selections.
Two sets of teammates will be in the game: Honesty Scott-Grayson and Shakira Austin from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), and Elizabeth Balogun and Jazmine Massengill from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).
Dawn Seiler of Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota will coach the East, while Jeannie Hebert-Truax of Wasilla High School in Alaska will coach the West.
Baylor leads the way with four future players, followed by Tennessee, which has three.
The 17th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game tips on March 28, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
EAST
|Name
|Pos
|Ht.
|School
|College
|Shakira Austin
|F
|6’5”
|Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
|Maryland
|Jenna Brown
|PG
|5’10”
|The Lovett School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|Stanford
|Amira Collins
|P
|6’3”
|Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.)
|Tennessee
|Emily Engstler
|W
|6’2”
|St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.)
|Syracuse
|Destanni Henderson
|PG
|5’8”
|Fort Myers (Fla.)
|South Carolina
|Jazmine Massengill
|PG
|6’0”
|Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|Tennessee
|Valencia Myers
|P
|6’3
|Solon (Ohio)
|Florida State
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|P
|6’4”
|Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga,)
|Connecticut
|Izabela Nicoletti
|G
|5’10”
|Neuse Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.)
|Florida State
|Jordan Nixon
|PG
|5’8”
|The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.)
|Notre Dame
|Sedona Prince
|P
|6’7”
|Liberty Hill (Liberty Hill, Texas)
|Texas
|Madison Williams
|W
|5’10”
|Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth, TX)
|Oklahoma
Girls East Head Coach: Dawn Seiler, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Tevan Newman, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Mikayla Arechigo, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
WEST
|Name
|Pos
|Ht.
|School
|College
|Elizabeth Balogun
|W
|6’0”
|Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|Georgia Tech
|Charli Collier
|F
|6’5”
|Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas)
|Texas
|Aquira DeCosta
|W
|6’2”
|Saint Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.)
|Baylor
|Elizabeth Dixon
|F
|6’3”
|Ridgeway (Memphis, Tenn.)
|Georgia Tech
|Queen Egbo
|P
|6’3”
|Travis (Richmond, Texas)
|Baylor
|McKenzie Forbes
|W
|6’0”
|Folsom (Folsom, Calif.)
|California
|Katlyn Gilbert
|PG
|5’10”
|Heritage Christian (Dyer, Ind.)
|Notre Dame
|Zarielle Green
|G
|6’0”
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|Tennessee
|Catherine Reese
|F
|6’2”
|Cypress Woods (Cypress, Texas)
|Arizona
|Honesty Scott-Grayson
|PG
|5’10”
|Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
|Baylor
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|6’2”
|East Central (San Antonio, Texas)
|Baylor
|Christyn Williams
|G
|5’11”
|Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.)
|Connecticut
Girls West Head Coach: Jeannie Hebert-Truax, Wasilla (Alaska)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Karissa Rollman,Wasilla (Alaska)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Stacia Rustad, Wasilla (Alaska)