McDonald's All American Game girls rosters revealed

The rosters for the McDonald’s All American girls game were released Tuesday.

Texas leads the way with a whopping seven selections.

Two sets of teammates will be in the game: Honesty Scott-Grayson and Shakira Austin from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), and Elizabeth Balogun and Jazmine Massengill from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Dawn Seiler of Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota will coach the East, while Jeannie Hebert-Truax of Wasilla High School in Alaska will coach the West.

Baylor leads the way with four future players, followed by Tennessee, which has three.

The 17th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game tips on March 28, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

EAST

Name Pos Ht. School College Shakira Austin F 6’5” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) Maryland Jenna Brown PG 5’10” The Lovett School (Atlanta, Ga.) Stanford Amira Collins P 6’3” Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.) Tennessee Emily Engstler W 6’2” St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) Syracuse Destanni Henderson PG 5’8” Fort Myers (Fla.) South Carolina Jazmine Massengill PG 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) Tennessee Valencia Myers P 6’3 Solon (Ohio) Florida State Olivia Nelson-Ododa P 6’4” Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga,) Connecticut Izabela Nicoletti G 5’10” Neuse Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Florida State Jordan Nixon PG 5’8” The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.) Notre Dame Sedona Prince P 6’7” Liberty Hill (Liberty Hill, Texas) Texas Madison Williams W 5’10” Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth, TX) Oklahoma

Girls East Head Coach: Dawn Seiler, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)

Girls East Asst. Coach: Tevan Newman, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)

Girls East Asst. Coach: Mikayla Arechigo, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)

WEST

Name Pos Ht. School College Elizabeth Balogun W 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) Georgia Tech Charli Collier F 6’5” Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas) Texas Aquira DeCosta W 6’2” Saint Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) Baylor Elizabeth Dixon F 6’3” Ridgeway (Memphis, Tenn.) Georgia Tech Queen Egbo P 6’3” Travis (Richmond, Texas) Baylor McKenzie Forbes W 6’0” Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) California Katlyn Gilbert PG 5’10” Heritage Christian (Dyer, Ind.) Notre Dame Zarielle Green G 6’0” Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Tennessee Catherine Reese F 6’2” Cypress Woods (Cypress, Texas) Arizona Honesty Scott-Grayson PG 5’10” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) Baylor NaLyssa Smith F 6’2” East Central (San Antonio, Texas) Baylor Christyn Williams G 5’11” Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.) Connecticut

Girls West Head Coach: Jeannie Hebert-Truax, Wasilla (Alaska)

Girls West Asst. Coach: Karissa Rollman,Wasilla (Alaska)

Girls West Asst. Coach: Stacia Rustad, Wasilla (Alaska)