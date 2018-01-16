USA Today Sports

McDonald's All American Game girls rosters revealed

Photo: Art Turner, USA TODAY Sports Images

McDonalds All American Game

The rosters for the McDonald’s All American girls game were released Tuesday.

Texas leads the way with a whopping seven selections.

Two sets of teammates will be in the game: Honesty Scott-Grayson and Shakira Austin from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), and Elizabeth Balogun and Jazmine Massengill from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Dawn Seiler of Aberdeen Central High School in South Dakota will coach the East, while Jeannie Hebert-Truax of Wasilla High School in Alaska will coach the West.

Baylor leads the way with four future players, followed by Tennessee, which has three.

The 17th annual McDonald’s All American Girls Game tips on March 28, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

EAST

Name Pos Ht. School College
Shakira Austin F 6’5” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) Maryland
Jenna Brown PG 5’10” The Lovett School (Atlanta, Ga.) Stanford
Amira Collins P 6’3” Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.) Tennessee
Emily Engstler W 6’2” St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, N.Y.) Syracuse
Destanni Henderson PG 5’8” Fort Myers (Fla.) South Carolina
Jazmine Massengill PG 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) Tennessee
Valencia Myers P 6’3 Solon (Ohio) Florida State
Olivia Nelson-Ododa P 6’4” Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga,) Connecticut
Izabela Nicoletti G 5’10” Neuse Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Florida State
Jordan Nixon PG 5’8” The Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.) Notre Dame
Sedona Prince P 6’7” Liberty Hill  (Liberty Hill, Texas) Texas
Madison Williams W 5’10” Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth, TX) Oklahoma

Girls East Head Coach: Dawn Seiler, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Tevan Newman, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)
Girls East Asst. Coach: Mikayla Arechigo, Aberdeen Central (Aberdeen, S.D.)

WEST

Name Pos Ht. School College
Elizabeth Balogun W 6’0” Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) Georgia Tech
Charli Collier F 6’5” Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas) Texas
Aquira DeCosta W 6’2” Saint Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) Baylor
Elizabeth Dixon F 6’3” Ridgeway (Memphis, Tenn.) Georgia Tech
Queen Egbo P 6’3” Travis (Richmond, Texas) Baylor
McKenzie Forbes W 6’0” Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) California
Katlyn Gilbert PG 5’10” Heritage Christian (Dyer, Ind.) Notre Dame
Zarielle Green G 6’0” Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Tennessee
Catherine Reese F 6’2” Cypress Woods (Cypress, Texas) Arizona
Honesty Scott-Grayson PG 5’10” Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Md.) Baylor
NaLyssa Smith F 6’2” East Central (San Antonio, Texas) Baylor
Christyn Williams G 5’11” Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.) Connecticut

Girls West Head Coach: Jeannie Hebert-Truax, Wasilla (Alaska)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Karissa Rollman,Wasilla (Alaska)
Girls West Asst. Coach: Stacia Rustad, Wasilla (Alaska)

