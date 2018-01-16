McDonald's All American Game a 'dream come true' for elite players

Last year Oklahoma point guard Trae Young, arguably the top player in college basketball, called the McDonald’s All American Game the “best experience” of his high school career.

ROSTER: Boys Team

ROSTER: Girls Team

“It was a dream come true to be picked for the game,” Young told USA Today after being picked. “This is every high school player’s dream.”

On Tuesday, that dream was realized for 24 players representing 17 states.

The games, which relocated to Atlanta after a seven-year run in Chicago, will commence on March 28 at Phillips Arena.

New Jersey led the way with three All Americans, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and North Carolina all had two apiece.

Duke and Kansas had the most recruits represented on the boys’ side with three apiece. Five players remain undecided, the most heralded is Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, who will announce his decision on Jan. 20.

Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 100, will team up on the East with Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 overall player.

The West is led by Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Cam Reddish, who is ranked No. 3 overall, and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) center Bol Bol, who is ranked No. 4 overall.

On the girls’ side seven players hail from Texas, the most represented state.

Baylor leads the way with four recruits and Tennessee is second with three.

“The 48 players selected for the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games represent the future of basketball,” said Morgan Wootten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “As we leave a great legacy in Chicago, we look forward to hosting the Games in Atlanta and providing the players with the opportunity to show the entire country their tremendous talent.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY