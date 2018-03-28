Five players to watch in the McDonald’s All American Boys Game

ATLANTA – From wings with high-wire acts you’ve got to see to believe to point guards who handle the ball so well you’d swear it was surgically connected to their hands by a string, the McDonald’s All American Game will once again display the country’s best high school basketball players.

Here are five players that you’ll want to focus intently on during Wednesday’s game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Phillips Arena.

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), G

College: Duke

Why he’s must-see TV: Barrett is making a clean sweep of all of the major postseason Player of the Year awards for one reason: He’s the best player in high school basketball.

Barrett led the Eagles to a 32-0 record this season, good enough to hold down the top spot in the USA Today Super 25. Good luck defending a 6-foot-7 guard with an efficient stroke from the three-point line as well as the mid-range, breakdown dribbling ability, exceptional finishing ability and a motor that remains in overdrive.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.), F

College: Duke

Why he’s must-see TV: It’s not because he’s pals with Drake and Quavo or because he’s well on his way to two million followers on Instagram or because he’s been a mainstay on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays, Williamson combines a high basketball IQ with ethereal athleticism to dominate the competition inside and out.

Related Zion Williamson takes home the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title

That makes him one of those players you can’t turn away from whenever he’s on the court.

Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), PG

College: Villanova

Why he’s must-see TV: As one of the founding fathers of the wildly famous Jelly Fam movement, it’s almost Quinerly’s duty to put on a show whenever he laces ‘em up. Quinerly is a wizard with the ball in his hands, with a super-quick first step, making it virtually impossible to keep him out of the lane.

Coby White, Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), PG

College: North Carolina

Why he’s must-see TV: After losing his father to cancer in August, White responded by dedicating the rest of his basketball career to him and accomplishing nearly every goal he ever set in high school basketball, including becoming North Carolina’s all-time leading scorer.

White is one of the country’s most deadly scorers because he’s got the ability to score efficiently on all three levels and a motor that won’t quit. Good luck even containing that.

Bol Bol, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), C

College: Oregon

Why he’s must-see TV: Bol is an active 7-2 center with a 7-8 wingspan; that alone should make you tune in. He’s also the son of late NBA veteran Manute Bol and followed up a dominant showing on the Nike EYBL (24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game), with a dominant season for the No. 3 Pilots.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY