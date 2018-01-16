McDonald's All American Game boys rosters revealed

The rosters for the McDonald’s All American game were released Tuesday.

In all, 24 players from 17 states were selected. New Jersey led the way with three players selected, including Jahvon Quinerly and Louis King, who are teammates at Hudson Catholic.

Oak Hill teammates David McCormack and Keldon Johson were also selected.

The East team will be coached by John Mirabello of Northwest Catholic in West Hartford, Conn.; the West will be led by Brad Lauwers from Dimond in Anchorage, Alaska.

Duke and Kansas lead the way with three future players apiece.

The 41st annual McDonald’s All American Boys Game tips on March 28, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

