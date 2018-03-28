Five players to watch in the McDonald’s All American Girls Game

ATLANTA – From all-everything forwards to dominant guards we’ve zeroed in on five girls that you won’t want to miss in the McDonald’s All American Game on Wednesday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Phillips Arena.

Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian School (Little Rock, Ark.), G

College: Connecticut

Why she’s must-see TV: Williams is the ultimate playmaker who creates for her teammates and beats the opposition with her ability to get to the rim and score efficiently from the mid-range.

Charli Collier, Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas), F

College: Texas

Why she’s must-see TV: Collier keeps the defense off balance because of her ability to overpower the opposition in the paint or step out and knock down the 15 footer. Collier is also a gifted rebounder who simply won’t be outworked.

Shakira Austin, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), F

College: Maryland

Why she’s must-see TV: Austin has some of the best footwork you’ll see from a frontcourt player; that enables her to dominate the opposition by beating them inside for position. Austin also has a knack for swatting shots.

Aquira DeCosta, Saint Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), F

College: Baylor

Why she’s must-see TV: Good luck finding any player quicker off of her feet than DeCosta. The 6-foot-4 forward is a walking double-double and uses her elite athleticism to own the paint.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Winder-Barrow (Ga.), F

College: Connecticut

Why she’s must-see TV: Nelson-Ododa has the size and ability to guard all five positions on the court and uses her length to dominate on both ends of the floor.

