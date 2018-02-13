McDonald's All-American jersey presentation a pick-me-up for Catherine Reese

A week ago, Cypress Woods (Texas) forward Catherine Reese officially ended her high school basketball season after the Wildcats finished fifth in the conference, just one spot from qualifying for the playoffs.

“That was disappointing,” Reese said. “Of course, every player wants to play in the postseason.”

She got a much-needed pick-me-up on Tuesday when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by her school and presented her with her honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“It’s a big honor for me to be a part of this game,” Reese said. “There have been a lot of great players who have played in this game and to be able to follow in their footsteps is an amazing feeling.”

Reese, an Arizona signee, was equally amazing this season, pumping in 33 points and 15 rebounds a game for the Wildcats.

That’s up from 22 points per game last season.

“I grew a lot as a player,” Reese said. “I played AAU and worked really hard and I could really see the growth this high school season. That’s what it’s all about for me. I’m still working out just preparing for college, but it feels great to have one more big event like the McDonald’s All America Game to look prepare for too.”

Reese, who is ranked No. 13 overall in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100, will suit up for the West team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

