McDonald's All Americans show off their rap skills

ATLANTA – From Kobe Bryant to Allen Iverson to Shaquille O’Neal, hoops stars have had a long history of stepping away from the hardwood and stepping in to the booth.

Drake explained this practice his hit song “Thank Me Now.”

“I swear sports and music are so synonymous, cause we wanna be them and they wanna be us,” the Canadian hip hop star rapped.

Who’s next to join the hooper to hip hopper list?

We caught up with a handful of McDonald’s All Americans and had them give their best freestyles.

Check it out.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY