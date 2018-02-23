McDonald's All American jersey in hand, Christyn Williams looks for a state title

Christyn Williams, a 5-11 guard, has produced a lot of firsts for Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.), where she has been attending school since the sixth grade.

On Friday, she became the first player from her school to don a jersey for the McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Game, as part of McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

She has at least one other first to accomplish. Her team is 31-1 and seeking its first state title since it won three in a row from 2005-2007.

The Connecticut signee is the considered the No. 1 player in the 2018 class, but said she never thought about transferring out of CAC to a higher-profile school.

“I just feel like I put CAC on the radar,” Williams said. “I’m helping expose Arkansas basketball and I’m building something here. I’ve gained a lot of respect here and it’s like a family. I’ve had the greatest high school experience. If I could do everything over, I would do it the same way.”

MORE: McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes Tour

The McDonald’s game tips off on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

Williams knows of family. She has two brothers and three sisters and everyone in her family is athletic.

“If my family were one (basketball) team, I would have to be the point guard because I would have to lead them to where they need to go,” she said. “Plus everyone in my family is rather tall, so I would have to be a guard as one of the shorter ones.”

Williams was the only high school player on USA Basketball’s U19 team that won the silver medal at the FIBA World Championships in Udine, Italy, this past summer.

Follow Jim Halley on Twitter: @jimhalley