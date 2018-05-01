McDonogh girls lacrosse escapes in OT, runs win streak to 195 games

There have been several close calls over the life of McDonogh’s record winning streak, and the Eagles survived another one Monday.

Julia Hoffman’s overtime goal gave McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) an 11-10 victory over Notre Dame Prep (Hampton, Md.), its 195th in a row.

“It was nerve-wracking, but luckily it went in,” Hoffman told the Baltimore Sun. “I was shooting more lower bouncers today. [Stamas] was really cutting off her offside, so I was just trying to shoot low and hope it’d go in.”

Notre Dame Prep shot out to an early 4-1 lead, but McDonogh came back—as the Eagles always do—to tie the game at halftime. But the Blazers weren’t finished.

Nancy Halleron’s goal with less than four minutes remaining gave NDP a 10-9 lead. McDonogh’s Maddie Jenner—whose greatest strength is draw controls—won the ensuing draw setting up Emma Schettig’s goal with just over a minute to play to send it to overtime.

The only other time during the streak the Eagles needed overtime to win came in 2016 in a classic against Century (Baltimore).