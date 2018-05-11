Notre Dame Prep gets another chance to snap McDonogh's win streak

Ten days ago Notre Dame Prep (Hampton, Md.) nearly pulled off the impossible: defeating McDonogh’s (Owings Mills, Md.) girls lacrosse team.

The Blazers led 10-9 with less than four minutes remaining, but the Eagles came back—as they always do—and won in overtime.

Notre Dame Prep now gets another shot, as the two will face off Friday night in the IAAM Championship.

Related How McDonogh girls lacrosse became the most unbeatable team in high school sports history

It’s the second consecutive year NDP has reached the final; McDonogh has won 198 games overall and 10 straight state titles. Still, Friday’s matchup figures to be tight.

“We took [McDonogh] to overtime, so that was really cool, and I think that gives our team a lot of confidence going into the game, knowing that we are capable of beating them,” senior attack Hannah Mardiney told the Baltimore Sun. “Our whole team is going to come out ready to go. We’re super excited, and all that excitement will translate into the game.”

Only twice during the streak has McDonogh been taken to overtime: against NDP earlier this month, and two years ago against Baltimore’s Century.