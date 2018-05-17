Teens arrested for vandalizing homes of alleged sexual battery victims

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Six people – five of them high school students – have been arrested after police say they vandalized the homes of victims who allegedly spoke out against a coach now accused of sexual battery.

According to a statement released on social media by the Peachtree City Police Department, Bradley Ector, Ethan Ange, Ahmad Ragland, Kaemon Gooden, Tyson Wright and Ashton Blackmon – all 18-years-old and from Peachtree City – turned themselves in to police on Tuesday.

This came after warrants for criminal damage to property were issued for their arrests. Authorities said many were driven to the police department by their parents. From there, they were interviewed and the suspects confessed.

Police said the six teens vandalized two homes in different areas of the city that belonged to alleged victims of a high school coach recently arrested in the school system.

11Alive News previously learned of the arrest of McIntosh High School baseball coach David Munoz on April 25 after he was accused of sexual battery and inappropriate contact with student-athletes. Since that arrest, he has had more charges brought against him as more victims have stepped forward. He now faces four counts of sexual battery from four different people.

Six people were arrested in total with five being high school students. Of that group, 11Alive has found three are listed as student-athletes and at least one was a member of the baseball team that Munoz coaches. He has since been removed from the classroom pending the outcome of a police investigation.

McIntosh High School Principal Lisa Fine released a statement to parents on Wednesday acknowledging the arrests and that all students are seniors.

“Our school is fully cooperating with the Peachtree City Police Department’s investigation,” Fine said.

Each of the suspects now faces two charges of second-degree criminal damage and two of intimidating a witness.

