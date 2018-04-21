Md. JV boys lacrosse team's season cancelled after video of hazing incident released

A Maryland high school has canceled its junior varsity boys lacrosse season after a video emerged last week of team members assaulting another student.

As the Capital Gazette and other outlets report, Kent Island (Stevensville, Md.) will forfeit its season following an April 13 incident, and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Per the Gazette, School Superintendent Andrea Kane announced Friday that the school will forfeit the remainder of the season. Officials said that while not all the JV lacrosse players were involved in the incident, a significant number were actively or passively engaged in the behavior.

Kane wrote in her statement that the cancellation was as a result of the video shared on social media.

According to Baltimore’s WMAR, the video showed a group of male students putting their genitals in the face of another male student.

Since they are juveniles, the students involved in the incident have not been identified.

Deputies investigate assault involving Kent Island High lacrosse team https://t.co/VqiVolaqs8 pic.twitter.com/XADG1Mj2cP — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) April 19, 2018

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated for any athletic team or student group within Queen Anne’s County Public Schools,” Kane wrote, per the Gazette. “The behavior on the video, which was witnessed by thousands of people via social media and the news media, is not condoned and will not be ignored.”

According to the Gazette, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann released a statement Friday, explaining his office would forward the results to the county’s State’s Attorney’s Office.