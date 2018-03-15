Meet the 2018 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team

We are pleased to present the 2018 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by Jim Halley of USA TODAY Sports, based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Softball Team

All of the statistics listed, unless otherwise noted, are from last season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Some familiar faces dot this year’s team, including returning ALL-USA Preseason selection Cory Acton; 2017 ALL-USA second teamers Brice Turang and Austin Wells; and 2017 ALL-USA third teamers J.T. Ginn and Grant Holman.

Power arms litter this year’s team, led by Forsyth Central (Ga.) right-hander Ethan Hankins, the No. 1 high school MLB draft prospect for 2018 according to Baseball America. Ten of the publication’s 12 top high school draft prospects are featured in this team.

Five underclassmen make the list, including highly-touted Colleyville, Texas junior Bobby Witt Jr. Plantation, Fla.’s American Heritage is the only school with multiple selections to the team.