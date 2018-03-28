Meet the 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program and March being Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of girls basketball players to 50. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

There’s a reason, other than coach Geno Auriemma, that Connecticut’s women’s basketball team has made 13 consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA tournament, and that’s talent.

The Huskies have three players on the ALL-USA all-time first team and five players among the 15 who make up the first three teams.

That group of five includes three: Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles and Maya Moore, all whom were ALL-USA Players of the Year in high school. The other two are Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

Tennessee was next with three players among the 15 selected, including Candace Parker, Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings.

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team.