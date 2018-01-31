Meet the top class of 2018 football prospect in each state

With National Signing Day around the corner (Feb. 7), check out some of the top players from around the country.

In order to determine the top player state-by-state, a composite player ranking was calculated based off of the average ranking from the three major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In states where there was not enough recruiting data to form a composite ranking—Alaska, Maine, and Vermont—the Gatorade State Player of the Year was used.