Memphis East moves up to No. 4 with third consecutive title, Sierra Canyon leads four new teams in Super 25

Memphis East (29-3) moved up a spot from No. 5 to No. 4 in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings by closing its season with its third consecutive state AAA title. It is widely being reported that the Mustangs will lose their coach, Penny Hardaway, this week when he takes the job at the University of Memphis.

Memphis East went 3-0 last week to earn its title: James Wiseman had 19 points in a 72-50 defeat of Whitehaven (Memphis) in the AAA state championship; Alex Lomax had 18 points in a 72-60 defeat of Bearden (Knoxville) in a AAA semifinal; and Wiseman had 15 points in a 52-33 defeat of previously unbeaten Blackman (Murfreesboro) in a AAA quarterfinal.

Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) rose three spots to No. 10 with its state Tournament of Champions victory. The Lions (29-4) went 2-0 in the TOC, as Naz Reid had 22 points in a 61-54 defeat of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the final and Alanzo Frink had 23 points in a 75-62 defeat of Nottingham (Hamilton) in a semifinal.

No. 20 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) leads four new teams. The other three: No. 23 IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; No. 24 Belleville West, Belleville, Ill.; and No. 25 Covington Catholic, Covington, Ky.