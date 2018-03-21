Memphis East star Alex Lomax granted release from Wichita State

East High basketball standout Alex Lomax has been granted his release from Wichita State, apparently clearing his path to join his high school coach, Penny Hardaway, at the University of Memphis.

Wichita State’s student newspaper, The Sunflower, reported on the move Tuesday, hours after Hardaway was announced as the Tigers’ new men’s basketball coach.

“I have a lot of respect for Alex Lomax and his family,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said in a statement released by the school. “When they chose Wichita State in the fall … my staff and I were honored.

“Obviously, we take commitments to the Shocker program very seriously, but this is a very unique situation where a young man’s mentor and coach since the fifth grade has become a Division I coach. Allowing him him out of his NLI (National Letter of Intent) without any penalty is the right thing to do at this time.”

Lomax wrapped up his decorated career Saturday, scoring 14 points to help the Mustangs defeat Whitehaven, 72-50, to win the Class AAA state title for the third year in a row. He was named tournament MVP for the second time in his career and also won Mr. Basketball as a sophomore and junior.

Lomax finished his East career with over 1,700 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists and led the Mustangs to a four-year record of 122-18.

