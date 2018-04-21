USA Today Sports

Memphis high school hoop star Mark Freeman reclassifying to 2019 class

Kris Ruaro/The Commercial Appeal

Memphis high school hoop star Mark Freeman reclassifying to 2019 class

News

Memphis high school hoop star Mark Freeman reclassifying to 2019 class

Southwind standout guard Mark Freeman announced via Twitter on Friday that he has been released from his letter of intent to play at LIU-Brooklyn and will reclassify to the class of 2019.

The 6-0 Freeman averaged 22 points and 8 assists this past season while leading the Jaguars to a 29-2 record, losing to eventual state runner-up Whitehaven in the Region 8 semifinals. He was one of three local finalists — along with recent Memphis Tigers signees Tyler Harris of Cordova (the winner) and Alex Lomax of East — for the AAA Mr. Basketball award.

Freeman is also an all-state selection and is one of five nominees for The Commercial Appeal’s player of the year award, which will be presented at the Sports Awards ceremonies June 5 at the Orpheum.

Read more in The Commercial Appeal

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2HO6T2V
Memphis high school hoop star Mark Freeman reclassifying to 2019 class
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.