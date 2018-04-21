Memphis high school hoop star Mark Freeman reclassifying to 2019 class

Southwind standout guard Mark Freeman announced via Twitter on Friday that he has been released from his letter of intent to play at LIU-Brooklyn and will reclassify to the class of 2019.

The 6-0 Freeman averaged 22 points and 8 assists this past season while leading the Jaguars to a 29-2 record, losing to eventual state runner-up Whitehaven in the Region 8 semifinals. He was one of three local finalists — along with recent Memphis Tigers signees Tyler Harris of Cordova (the winner) and Alex Lomax of East — for the AAA Mr. Basketball award.

Freeman is also an all-state selection and is one of five nominees for The Commercial Appeal’s player of the year award, which will be presented at the Sports Awards ceremonies June 5 at the Orpheum.

