The Mental Game: Focus on what you can control

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Do you become distracted after arguing with an official about a bad call they made even when you knew the official was not going to change his call? You might have become upset or frustrated, lost your composure, and it affected you for several minutes to follow or even the rest of the game.

Focusing on stuff that is beyond your control is a distraction, at the very least, and can hurt your game and put your team, or if you play an individual sport, put you in a bad position. You can classify all of this over-thinking about outcomes into thoughts or on the playing fields because you do not want to fail and mess up. Fear of failure can also cause you to try too hard as well as overthinking which ends up causing disappointments.

Allow yourself to let go of these things, and learn to recognize, regroup and refocus to move on so you can play the rest of your game at the highest level with a clear mind.