Mercer County leads three new teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

No. 22 Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Ky.) wrapped up its second consecutive state title to lead three teams in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Titans finished 36-3 as Emma Davis and Lexy Lake each had 17 points in a 74-34 defeat of Mercy Academy (Louisville) in the state Sweet 16 championship.

The other new teams are No. 23 Westlake (Atlanta) and No. 24 Windward (Los Angeles).

Westlake is 30-1 with its only loss to Mercer County. On Saturday, Anastasia Warren had 22 points in the Lions’ 60-45 defeat of Newton (Covington) in the state AAAAAAA championship.

Windward is 24-3 as the Wildcats’ Charisma Osborne had 24 points in a 67-47 defeat of Fairfax (Los Angeles) in a Open Division first-round playoff game.

No. 4 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) led four other teams that wrapped up their seasons with state titles. The Warriors improved to 36-1 as Aislynn Hayes had 19 points in a 77-50 defeat of Houston (Germantown) in the AAA state championship. It was the Warriors’ third consecutive state title.

No. 11 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) won its fifth consecutive state title, No. 15 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.) won its second consecutive state title and No. 25 Strafford, Mo., won its third consecutive state title.

No. 2 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), and No. 18 Manasquan, N.J., also won state titles, but CTK will still play for the New York Federation title and Manasquan will compete in its state Tournament of Champions.

