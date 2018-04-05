Miami adds commitment from local LB Anthony Solomon, 4-star St. Thomas Aquinas standout

At the program’s best, the Miami Hurricanes are a draw for top football recruits nationwide. That’s not to say that Miami needs those recruits to be successful; so long as the ‘Canes tap into the oil gusher of local talent, they’ll remain competitive both conference- and nationwide.

The latest in that long line of backyard stars to choose the Hurricanes is Anthony Solomon, a four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas. Solomon announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday, choosing the Hurricanes over 38 other programs that offered him scholarships, including the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas, among others.

“I have always wanted to make my decision before my season started so I can have that out of the way and focus on me,” Solomon told 247 Spots writer Andrew Ivins. “I like Miami a lot. Every time that I have been there I have just loved it. I’m real comfortable with the coaching staff and the campus. It’s not like I’m going to have to get used to anything.”

While Solomon says it wasn’t a deciding factor, it’s clear that location did come into Solomon’s decision. The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect said his mother was, “really happy that I chose Miami.”

There is a long line of elite football prospects at St. Thomas Aquinas who have gone on to careers in the NFL. Headlined by Michael Irvin, the school has meticulously manicured facilities and a rotating cast of the nation’s best.

Solomon finished his third high school season with 77 tackles, 2 of which were sacks. If he can put up numbers like that in 2018, he’ll become an even more valuable draw and recruit for the Hurricanes, who are putting themselves into a conversation for top recruiting class in the nation.