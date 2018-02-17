Dolphins donate to family of Florida coach killed in school shooting

USA Today Sports

Members of the Miami Dolphins heard stories about assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who died while protecting students during Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. So the team decided to do something.

Dolphins assistant coach/special teams Darren Rizzi on Friday presented a check for $17,500 to Feis’ family. Rizzi, who had been acquainted with Feis, organized a collection among Dolphins coaches and employees, according to the Sun Sentinel. That was in addition to the $100,000 the organization had already contributed to the gofundme.com victims’ fund, which had received more than $1 million by Saturday morning.

“I think a lot of people look at NFL coaches and players and they watch on Sunday and think those are heroes,” Rizzi told the Sun Sentinel. “People like Coach Feis are the real heroes – people that are in high schools working with young people every day and formulating young people into doing the right things.”

According to the school website, Feis had coached the JV football team for eight years but had started coaching linemen for the JV and varsity squads. He was married and had a daughter.

