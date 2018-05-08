Miami's Class of 2019 surges higher with 4-star LB Avery Huff's commitment

The Miami Hurricanes are still months away from playing any football in 2018, but their Class of 2019 continues to grow impressively. And the Hurricanes are certainly back to owning South Florida.

Late Monday night, Miami added four-star linebacker Avery Huff to its recruiting class. Huff is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound standout who 12 scholarship offers, including from power programs like Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Penn State and Louisville. A Fort Lauderdale native, Huff could be a star for traditional state juggernaut American Heritage, where he transferred from McArthur High in Hollywood.

Perhaps because of the close location, Huff reportedly visited Miami three times this spring. By the third he and Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz had reportedly struck up a close relationship, giving Huff the personal feel that made him comfortable with committing to the ‘Canes.

“Coach Diaz thinks that I’m perfect for his defense,” Huff told 247 Sports. “It just feels like home when I’m there.”

As for Miami, what Huff brings is more depth in talent on the defensive side of the ball. He is already the fourth linebacker commit for Miami’s Class of 2019, with the possibility of more players coming in the door before February.

It’s still early, but given Miami’s already solid haul of 12 players, the Hurricanes appear to be well on their way to a second-straight banner recruiting season. That, combined with the success they built in their 2017 run to the Orange Bowl (where they lost to Wisconsin) means that Miami may finally, truly be around for awhile again. It’s certainly exciting to have them back.