Micah Parsons looks unstoppable at Army All-American Bowl practice

Penn State certainly knows what it’s getting in Micah Parsons, one of the nation’s top-ranked defensive players.

Parsons is out the make sure everyone else knows, too.

Here are some clips of Parsons at practice for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

First, he blows by the right tackle and lights up future Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec.

#PennState five-star LB Micah Parsons with a strip sack takeaway here at @ArmyAllAmerican Bowl practice https://t.co/MDErdobQiO pic.twitter.com/S7TW4KJo5u — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 2, 2018

Here he is with a solid strip and fumble recovery, again leaving an O-lineman in the dust.

#PennState LB signee Micah Parsons forces a fumble at @ArmyAllAmerican Bowl practice: pic.twitter.com/3dN5L5NNRC — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 2, 2018

And for good measure, here he is chucking a pass to Patrick Surtain Jr.

No typos here: Micah Parsons to 5-star … WR … Patrick Surtain Jr pic.twitter.com/g5pfxH5V2S — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 2, 2018

He may not get much time under center in Happy Valley, but it’s clear: Micah Parsons is going to be a problem for opponents.