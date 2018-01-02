Micah Parsons looks unstoppable at Army All-American Bowl practice

Penn State certainly knows what it’s getting in Micah Parsons, one of the nation’s top-ranked defensive players.
Parsons is out the make sure everyone else knows, too.
Here are some clips of Parsons at practice for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
First, he blows by the right tackle and lights up future Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec.
Here he is with a solid strip and fumble recovery, again leaving an O-lineman in the dust.
And for good measure, here he is chucking a pass to Patrick Surtain Jr.
He may not get much time under center in Happy Valley, but it’s clear: Micah Parsons is going to be a problem for opponents.