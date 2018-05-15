Former coach allegedly 'high as a kite' when accused of filming girls in locker room

New details have emerged in the arrest of a Mississippi coach accused of secretly recording girls in a middle school locker room.

Micah Wilbanks was arrested earlier this month on charges of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilbanks now faces a federal charge of attempting to use minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to an affidavit.

According to reports citing information in the affidavit, a group of female students at Kossuth Middle School noticed the phone hidden in their locker room and approached a female coach. That coach confronted Wilbanks, who showed her where he had hidden the phone.

Wilbanks was said to be “high as a kite” at the time and had difficulty standing and speaking. The school principal, Sam Roberts, confronted Wilbanks.

“Principal Roberts says once Wilbanks was in the principal’s office, Wilbanks stated he had messed up and didn’t deserve to be in public education,” according to the document. Roberts then called the police, who found meth on Wilbanks’ person.

The affidavit states three videos were recovered from Wilbanks’ phone: one showing Wilbanks in a storage room near the locker room wall, one showing a limited view of the locker room, and a third showing a group of girls. The final video included one girl removing her shorts before they discovered the phone.

Police say that after arriving they overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a “piece of s—” and a “pedophile.”

Wilbanks is due in court Thursday.