Mich. football coach turns tables on district, calls for administrators to resign

A Michigan football coach who learned that his school district planned to open his and colleagues’ jobs to new applications turned the tables on district administrators Sunday, calling on them to resign and citing issues of, “corruption, criminal neglect, incompetence, misappropriation of funds and providing unsafe training conditions.”

As reported by MLive.com, Trace Fisher, the defensive coordinator at the cooperative Flint team comprised of Flint Northwestern and Southwestern football players, lashed out at the Flint Community School administrators for allegedly making the inaugural season under the new administration almost impossibly difficult.

Interesting stuff out of Flint today: https://t.co/DWc2BarrKV — Brendan Savage (@BrendanSavage) January 29, 2018

“Myself as well as other current key members of the Flint Jaguars coaching staff will not be reapplying until the current Flint Community School administrators step down,” Fisher said in a news conference attended by MLive.com.

“The Flint Community high school athletic department and upper level management does not have the students’ nor the student-athletes’ best interests in mind. Specifically, in the athletic department there has been criminal neglect and incompetence on multiple occasions. I demand that … the entire Flint administration step down immediately for the greater good of Flint schools.”

Among Fisher’s complaints are that the practice field and weight room used by the team in 2017 posed serious safety issues.

Equally troubling, Fisher said that equipment that was donated to the program by Michigan State was then sold, leaving the players without necessary training equipment.

“Under the weight room, that’s where the wrestling team practices and when we drop weights, chunks – not just pieces, chunks – would fall on the players’ heads. Just another example of unfit practice facilities. And I’ve seen that with my own eyes.”

While Fisher is not expected to return, the team’s head coach — former Redskins defensive end Chris Wilson — has been told he can reapply without filling out any paperwork. He would likely be considered the frontrunner for the position if he does decide to reapply for the position, though there is no certainty that will take place.

For now, Flint athletic director Jamie Foster insists that the football coaching jobs are being posted as part of a larger group of athletic jobs all being put up for grabs. While that may be the case, Fisher is making it clear there are ample problems to drive away anyone seriously considering taking one of the roles … or at least forcing them to think twice or more.