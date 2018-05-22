Wrestling coach accused of raping student found dead in home

A West Laurens (Ga.) wrestling coach accused of raping a student was found dead in his home Monday, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained arrest warrants against him.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of alleged sexual contact between Michael Slaughter and a student on May 10.

The GBI’s Eastman office was asked to assist in the investigation, and on May 21, they obtained arrest warrants against Slaughter for rape and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

A news release says the sheriff’s office called Slaughter Monday, and asked him to come in and he said he would be there momentarily.

Deputies went to Slaughter’s home minutes after the phone call and found him dead inside.

The cause of death is suspected to be suicide, according to the Macon (Ga.) Telegraph. The school superintendent released a statement on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Slaughter family, our athletes, students and the West Laurens High School faculty and staff.”

Information from WMAZ was used in this report