Michael Vick is surprise lead coach at Marty Morningwheg's prep passing camp

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Morningwheg has built a strong bond to his offseason home in Missoula, Montana, by hosting a prep passing camp in the buzzing college town. And now he’s added buzz to his own event by bringing aboard Mike Vick.

The former All-Pro quarterback — who developed a relationship with Vick during their four years together with the Philadelphia Eagles — attended Morningwheg’s recent camp, which tutored quarterbacks from eight schools in Missoula, five from other Montana towns and three from Baltimore.

As reported by MontanaSports.com, to say that the scheduled high school attendees — particularly the Montana natives — were wowed by the surprise guest is an understatement.

“As soon as Marty pulled up I kind of saw him in the truck and I thought it was him,” Missoula Sentinel senior quarterback Rylan Ortt told MontanaSports.com. “I was like, ‘That looks like Michael Vick.’ And then he pulled out, and Marty was like, ‘This is Mike,’ and we were like, ‘Ok.’ I mean, he was the Madden ’04 human cheat code. It’s pretty cool to meet that.”

Jesus Christ, Michael Vick is in Missoula pic.twitter.com/oM1Tb1cwto — Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) June 22, 2018

The experience was equally meaningful for Vick, who said that the collaboration was a natural evolution of conversations he and Morningwheg shared during their later years together.

“Coach reached out to me about three weeks ago and asked if I could come out to the camp,” Vick told MontanaSports.com. “He always told me about the place he was building out here. We always talked about when I retired spending some time together.

“The more I work with kids and the more I work with quarterbacks the more attached I get to the game again. To watch them get better and better and better as the practice goes on, it’s so well worth it.”

Something tells us all the student-athletes at the event felt the same way.