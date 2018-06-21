Michigan 2020 football star Andre Seldon commits to Wolverines: More than a 4-year decision

Once Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh came calling, Andre Seldon was sold.

The Belleville defensive back received his offer after Monday’s camp, and less than 48 hours he committed for the class of 2020.

“It’s my dream school, there really wasn’t any point in waiting,” Seldon said Wednesday afternoon. “Once (Harbaugh) offered me, he asked me right there; he wanted me to commit there. I didn’t want to. Ever since then, I’ve been thinking about it. I just want to get the process over so my parents don’t have to stress anymore and win a state championship.

“I’ve been watching Michigan football since I was about 5-years old.”

Michigan already has a plan for Seldon: “To be the best nickel back in the Big Ten.”

He’s the second commit for the 2020 class. On Tuesday, 3-star wide receiver Kalil Branham from Columbus (Ohio) Northland High became the first.

