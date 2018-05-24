Michigan football offers eighth-grader from Massachusetts

As Division 1 college scholarship offers for sub-high school players are becoming the new normal across some of the country’s most fertile areas of football talent, this one sticks out for its location in the lightly-recruited New England region.

Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (Cambridge, Mass.) eighth-grader Tyler Martin announced this afternoon on his Twitter account that he received an offer from the University of Michigan:

Extremely excited and honored to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! Huge thanks to @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Willey_FB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TPi0b6WIkx — Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) May 24, 2018

Already standing at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds before his freshman year of high school, Martin started every game this past season for the Knights as a tight end and linebacker, leading the team in tackles with over 100.

The Knights have seen their fair share of talent come through the program on coach Mike Willey’s watch, including Stanford signee Jay Symonds this past season. But asked to recall the last time he’s had someone this physically gifted this early, Willey struggled to find an equal.

“He’s a tremendous kid that happens to be a tremendous athlete,” Willey told USA TODAY. “He’s worked exceptionally hard and put himself in a good position, that’s why I think Michigan says, yeah, this is the kind of guy they want.

“He’s just a physical specimen for sure…I don’t know if there is a comparison. I’ve had some really good players that have gone on to play Division 1 football over the years — Eric Olson, Chris Coady, Mike McCaffrey, Jay Symonds last year. But for a guy to be that developed that young? He’s just a special guy.”

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, a native of Massachusetts, has famously hit his home state hard over the years to unearth some hidden gems, including current Michigan tight end Sean McKeon and recent Oakland Raiders draft picks Maurice Hurst Jr. and Obi Melifonwu.

The recruitment of Martin, who also visited Boston College last month, is sure to only intensify from herein.